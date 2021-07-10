Last month, the Scottsdale City Council adopted the Scottsdale General Plan 2035, and Scottsdale voters can view the plan now, in advance of a November special election to ratify it.
The plan updates the community’s long-term expectations for future growth and development, revises existing general plan elements, adds new general plan elements, and is intended to comply with state law requiring cities to adopt, or readopt, a new General Plan every 10 years.
The plan is the primary tool for guiding the future of the city. It contains the community’s goals and policies on:
- Character and design
- Land use
- Open space and the natural environment
- Business and economics
- Neighborhood vitality
- Transportation and growth
The plan shapes the physical form of the city, but also addresses other aspects, such as community services, protection of desert and mountain lands, arts and culture, tourism, community health, education, and well-being, and the character of neighborhoods.
A November special election will be called to submit the plan to voters to consider ratification. Residents can review the Scottsdale General Plan 2035 and get updates on the special election online at scottsdaleaz.gov/general-plan/general-plan-updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.