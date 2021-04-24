The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2, featuring the Tiny Home Street of Dreams for the first-time ever in Scottsdale. Safely shop endless indoor and outdoor inspiration and the latest trends to spruce up the home for the new season. The show features a variety of local small businesses, artisans and an assortment of home improvement companies throughout the Valley, all in one location for three days only.
“We’re excited to bring the popular Tiny Homes exhibit to Scottsdale for its big debut,” said Katie Jones, show manager. “This spring show will also feature numerous DIY workshops and a variety of free make-and-take crafting classes all while shopping and supporting small local businesses and artisans.”
The Home Show has created numerous safety measures and guidelines to ensure guests and exhibitors feel safe and secure, which include:
- Wider aisles, enabling the practice of safe social distancing
- Ensuring the availability of handwashing and sanitizing stations
- Ensuring regular and thorough cleaning of the venue
- Face coverings required at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own face covering, although a complimentary disposable mask will be provided upon request.
Unique attractions are included free with admission
- Tiny Homes Street of Dreams is back: Don’t miss a chance to tour these cozy “little” homes – this year featuring custom and luxury mini-mansions, a container home, double porch home, 2-story tiny homes and more.Each model is open to tour daily.
- Handmade headquarters: Sign up for free make-and-take crafts, including citrus bath bombs and lavender botanical bath salts, string art, glass etching, terracotta pot painting and trendy wood signs.
- New glass etching class: Creatively Phoenix will teach participants how to etch their own chic design on glassware, olive oil dispenser or wine bottle. No experience needed.
- DIY demos and seminars, all weekend long: Learn a new skill from trade experts on how to start & complete a DIY shower remodel. Maximize a closet’s potential and learn all about trendy, new bathroom materials including quartz countertops, glass/metal backslash, LVT flooring & handles and more.
- Make a beeswax candle and sample local honey: Buzz on over to the AZ Queen Bee booth to sample her honey collection featuring desert bloom, orange blossom and most popular, cinnamon. Also buzz worthy, is her tasty creamed and infused lemon, strawberry, chocolate and blueberry honeys. While there, roll a candle, shop adorable totes, honey sticks, kitchen towels, honey jars, soap, reusable beeswax wraps and more.
- Design your backyard staycation: Free walk-up landscape consultation and take-home design with the landscaping professionals at Horticultural Frontiers, a value of $350. Don’t forget to bring existing backyard pictures and measurements.
- See incredible feats of canine obedience: Witness fun tricks and incredible obedience training tips from the skilled professionals at Dog Training Elite.
