school supplies
The City of Scottsdale’s Vista del Camino Center Back to School Program, in partnership with Scottsdale Community Partners, provides essential school supplies, backpacks, clothing and shoes to income-eligible, Scottsdale-based students, kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Back To School Program for 2021 will be held July 21. Those who would like to enroll their child to receive free school supplies should complete the online enrollment form. To be eligible, families must be at or below the 200 percent Federal Poverty Level. Be prepared to upload an ID, school lunch letter, 30-day income verification, school enrollment and Scottsdale residency documents.

The community can assist the city’s efforts by donating to the program. Students need new clothing, socks, underwear, shoes, backpacks and school supplies. To donate items or money, or to sign up a child for the program, visit scottsdaleaz.gov/human-services/vista-del-camino/back-to-school-program

Vista del Camino is located at 7700 E. Roosevelt St., Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.312.2323.

