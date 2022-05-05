Quasar Quantum Healing announced the opening of The Studio @ QQH this month. The Studio is touted as a health promoting community space in Scottsdale. It includes several unique and special elements including a large Himalayan salt cave that creates a spa like ambiance and releases negative ions promoting respiratory health, stimulating energy, and purified air. Other elements include hypoallergenic cork imported from Lisbon and a labyrinth located in front of the building that will be used for walking meditation, fire ceremonies, full moon ceremonies, and other spiritual practices. The space is for teachers and advocates of wellness to use with the finest, most health-promoting components.
“As a yoga instructor, I know there’s a need for teachers to have an independent space for classes and jurisdiction over their teaching practices and this space gives us that,” says Alana Samuels, Studio Manager and Yoga Instructor. “The Studio is a positive creative space, there’s no limitation on the events that could be held here. We look forward to welcoming independent teachers and groups in to use this truly remarkable space.”
The Studio is a place for wellness classes such as yoga and meditation, club meetings and more. Private event packages are also available for bachelorette parties, team bonding, and other intimate occasions. Along with health benefits like the Himalayan salt cave and cork flooring, The Studio offers smart TVs for presentations or music, paneled windows, yoga mats, blankets, pillows, blocks, anti-gravity chairs, meditation rounds, wire baskets, and storage cubbies. The space is also a perfect backdrop for instructors offering virtual classes.
The 226-square-foot studio can comfortably fit 15 people for a yoga class and a maximum of 30 people for classes not requiring a mat. Those renting out the space can expect to pay $95 per hour. To book a private class or event, visit The Studio website. All amenities and equipment are included with the rental.
The Studio is located at 14809 N 73rd Street in Scottsdale. For more information on promotional perks, please visit www.quasarquantumhealing.com. Any special accommodations or questions can be answered by contacting Alana Samuels at adyoga@quasarquantumhealing.com.
