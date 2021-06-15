Locally owned by operator Andrew Berens and executive chef Tod Rawson, The Spot Neighborhood Grill is now open in DC Ranch Crossing.
The pair say they were eager to create a brand from their unique perspective of what works and what doesn't. They consider the key ingredient to success is believing in the concept that features family dining, craft burgers, local beer selections and the motto: Where the neighborhood goes.
The menu features choices like a Whiskey Bourbon BBQ Burger: House Blend, Tabasco Onions, Bacon, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Spicy Pickles and American Cheese. Plus, an array of wing selections, fun appetizers, specialty entrees, Rubbish (their word for salad) and decadent desserts.
Alcohol options include a mixology-forward cocktail program with whiskey and bourbon craft cocktails. The beverage options include tequila and vodka variations in specialty cocktails, plus, a vast selection of local craft beer.
The bar and restaurant kick things off with a lunch special: $10 entrée from a select menu, 11am–3pm. Then enjoy happy hour specials from 3–6pm. The Spot’s patio offers an outdoor dining option and live entertainment in the evening.
“Our goal in our timely grand opening is to provide our guests with some much-needed escapism and the fun we have all been lacking in recent months. We believe we have accomplished this, but with any situation as fluid as this pandemic, we will continue to monitor and take any necessary additional steps to protect the health and safety of our guests and employees,” said Berens.
“As veterans of the foodservice industry, Andrew and I were thrilled to create a unique ‘SPOT’ where the neighborhood goes. We truly believe in the menu and are excited about the atmosphere the venue provides,” added Rawson. “The Spot is uniquely positioned in the casual dining arena and we know the fantastic food and comfortable environment make this a winning combination.”
The Spot is located at 18251 N. Pima Rd. in Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.687.0410 or visit thespotgrill.com.
