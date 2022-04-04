The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, a 326-room property that sits on 16.2 acres in the sought-after McCormick Ranch neighborhood will undergo a comprehensive multimillion-dollar renovation under its new owners, Driftwood Capital.
Opened in 1976 as the Scottsdale Conference Center, The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch was the first conference resort in the country.
Upon completion, the resort will join Curio Collection by Hilton, a global set of remarkable upscale hotels hand-picked for their unique character and personality, each one a part of the city they call home.
Although the AAA Four Diamond resort underwent a $10 million transformation in 2015, this extensive renovation, which is set to begin this summer, is the largest in the property’s nearly 50-year history. It will include updates to all guest rooms, common areas, amenity spaces, food and beverage outlets, 80,000-square feet of flexible event space, and the spa, which will also be expanded. The largest undertaking will be converting The Stillman Building into a collection of two-story luxury villas, thereby reducing the overall room count to 276 when the resort is completed in early 2023. In order to not affect the guest experience, the renovation will be done in phases and the property will remain open throughout the process.
“The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch holds a very special place in the legacy of Arizona hospitality and we look forward to breathing new life and infusing a vibrant energy into this well-established Scottsdale property,” says Alan Klein, the longtime Valley hospitality leader who was recently named the area general manager for Driftwood Hospitality. “We will soon be unveiling the resort’s rebranding along with further details about our plans to debut an upscale signature restaurant, a gourmet coffee lounge, an upgraded pool bar and restaurant, among many other high-end touchpoints.”
For more information on The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/phxssqq-the-scottsdale-resort-at-mccormick-ranch.
