Our four young mountain lions, Zia, Felix, Zuma, and Poppy are blossoming into adults. The “teenagers” are adjusting well to life at Southwest Wildlife.
Felix and Zia are siblings who lost their mother when they were just a few weeks old. Naturally, they’ve had a close bond with each other since their arrival. They both had ear tags as a part of the lion conservation efforts in Santa Monica, California where they were born. The tags have since been removed, but the remaining holes in their ears make it easier to identify who’s who. Their eyes are a bright hazel color, whereas the other kittens, Zuma and Poppy, have darker eyes. Zuma, the oldest, was rescued from a wildfire and introduced to Felix and Zia shortly after he joined the Southwest family. Those three have been together for almost two years and have bonded quite well. Poppy is our fourth and youngest kitten. She was rescued near Lake Roosevelt. She and Zuma were a little older than Zia and Felix when they were rescued, so their wild instincts are more prominent.
At Southwest Wildlife, we treat every animal as an individual. They have their own preferences, personalities, and opinions. The longer we care for them, the more our Animal Care staff and volunteers get to know them. It certainly didn’t take long to figure out that the siblings are the most vocal, constantly chirping to get our attention! Zia often cuddles with her brother Felix, and also likes lounging with Poppy. The males love to wrestle and chase each other. All of the kittens play well with one another and enjoy swimming and climbing trees. True to their feline nature, each lion is curious about toys and other animals living nearby at Southwest Wildlife. They love enrichment including cardboard boxes and meat popsicles. Another form of enrichment is achieved through training. Zuma, Zia, and Felix began practicing first, and are doing well building relationships with their trainers! Poppy was recently added to the training program and we are excited to see how she grows throughout the process. I speak for the training staff and volunteers when I say we feel so lucky to care for these beautiful lions and watch them grow closer to one another every day. Join us on May 21 for family day to see the antics of this foursome.
IF YOU GO
Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center
Location: 27026 N. 156th St., Scottsdale
Information: 480.471.9109; www.southwestwildlife.org
