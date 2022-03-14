With the support of the Arizona Office of Tourism, Scottsdale Fashion Square, together with one of the state’s preeminent cultural leaders Scottsdale Arts and City of Scottsdale, is celebrating Arizona’s history and economy through 15 custom-created saguaro cacti decorated to reflect the five Cs that are the root of its economy: cotton, climate, cattle, copper, and citrus. The Cactus Collective exhibit will be on display in at the center throughout the month of March.
“Arizona has a rich background, one that draws visitors from far and wide to discover its beauty and charm,” says Melanie Sutton, Senior Marketing Manager at Scottsdale Fashion Square. “With spring upon us, Scottsdale Fashion Square, and our partners at the Arizona Office of Tourism and Scottsdale Public Art, knew we wanted to create an exhibit that perfectly sums up our state. While many only know Arizona for its mighty saguaros, The Cactus Collective gives us a chance to have our saguaros tell the story of what makes the state unique.”
Unveiled on March 2 and on display through the entire month at Scottsdale’s iconic luxury shopping center, the curated display features the work of artists hand-selected by Scottsdale Fashion Square and Scottsdale Arts from a collection of artists with diverse artistic points of view for their commitment to providing a unique perspective into all that defines Arizona.
“The 15 artists whom we selected give us a deeper look into the life and times that have made Arizona so unique,” says Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, President and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. “While they may represent diverse backgrounds--from growing up on a cattle farm to working with some of the state’s most prominent organizations--the common denominator is their ability to let us discover Arizona through a new and different lens.”
The artists who are transforming the 15 custom-created saguaro forms include Sharon Biemond, Catina Crum, Ashley Durard, Jo Ho, Adam Jackson, Shari Keith, Nathaniel Lewis, Rachelle Olsen-Veal, Justin Pye, Jordan Ragland, Maria Madrid Reed, Paige Reesor, Diane Rogers, Jacx Schanes, and Rita Toikka.
“From incredible weather and breathtaking landscapes to world-class amenities and unmistakable southwestern hospitality, Arizona has become a quintessential American destination state,” says Debbie Johnson, Director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. “The Cactus Collective perfectly encapsulates Arizona Office of Tourism’s designation of 2022 as the “Year of AZ Discovery.”
The Cactus Collective submissions will also be judged by a panel from Scottsdale Arts/Scottsdale Public Art and the Arizona Office of Tourism, and will include a Best in Show and People’s Choice awards. Judging will be based on five categories, including:
- Design aesthetics line/form, color and texture
- Design principles balance, proportion and unity
- Mechanics/execution neatness and cleanliness of design, proper coverage of saguaro
- Sturdiness of design
- Creative incorporation of at least one of Arizona five Cs of economy.
In addition to the display of saguaros, the month-long celebration will also include special events that highlight the five Cs and many Scottsdale Fashion Center retailers, including Cotton On, Scotch & Soda, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and Hugo Boss, will join in with promotions.
For more information about The Cactus Collective, visit www.fashionsquare.com/CactusCollective.
