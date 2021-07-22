swimming pool
Photo by Tirachard Kumtanom from Pexels

The City of Scottsdale is hiring teens 15 and older for lifeguarding jobs. McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic Center will host a StarGuard lifeguard class from 1–5pm, July 26–28. This class will feature in-person and online work that will certify participants in basic lifeguarding skills, as well as first aid and CPR.

Those interested in the StarGuard class can find additional information and sign up online.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you