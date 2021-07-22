...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas,
Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave
Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley,
Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, North
Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley,
Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South
Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonopah Desert
and West Pinal County.
* From this afternoon through Saturday evening.
* An approaching weather system will bring periods of heavy showers
and thunderstorms late this afternoon through at least late
Saturday. High rain rates and prolonged heavy rainfall will be
capable of producing flash flooding of washes, small streams, and
poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may also lead to river rises.
Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash
flooding and debris flow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.