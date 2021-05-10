As part of Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Wellness Wednesday series, Sunset Rooftop Yoga takes place each Wednesday through May 26.
Presented in partnership with Vikara Events and featuring some of the Valley’s top yoga instructors, the class blends movement with breath, providing insightful alignment cues while keeping things lighthearted and fun.
Each session transforms the roof of the Purple Parking Garage (next to Dillard’s and Toca Madera) into an outdoor yoga studio with panoramic views of Camelback Mountain and gorgeous sunsets for heart-opening experiences that energize participants and create connections between mind, body and soul.
To reward their efforts for sweating it out at sunset, attendees can enjoy treats and specials, including a discount at Tocaya Organica, perfect for sampling modern Mexican favorites like their signature margaritas and Guac Plantains. Participant rewards also include exclusive offers and door prizes from popular Scottsdale Fashion Square destinations, including Fabletics, Industrious and Zinqué.
Attendees can attend one session or all; each session is $25. Participants should arrive for check-in no later than 5:45pm each Wednesday and plan to bring their own yoga mat, water, and anything else needed for practice.
Scottsdale Fashion Square is located at 7014 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale. For additional information, visit fashionsquare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.