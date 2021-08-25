We the People

Mayor David Ortega, with support from the Arizona Association of University Women, Scottsdale Chapter, is hosting a Constitution Day Contest to commemorate the Sept. 17, 1797, signing of the U. S. Constitution.

“I look forward to increasing the student interest and awareness of the importance of the United States Constitution on daily life in America,” said Ortega. “Students of all ages can creatively expand their knowledge of our nation’s foundational document and its importance as we continually strive for a more perfect Union.”

The contest includes an art/video category in addition to the essay category. Prizes will be awarded in both categories for three age groups:

  • First through fifth grades
  • Sixth through eighth grades
  • High school

Entries can be submitted at any Scottsdale Public Library information desk, City Hall or also may be submitted electronically to Bethany Schilling at bschilling@scottsdaleaz.gov.

Entries must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 17. Mayor Ortega will host a reception for all the finalists and their families at 6pm, Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Via Linda Senior Center.

Contest details for parents and participants are available on the city’s website.

