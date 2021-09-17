Yemaya’s journey to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center began in 2010 at a well drilling company, just off the highway east of Phoenix. While working outside, some men heard a kitten crying. They investigated and found a tiny bobcat. She was taken into the office where they tried to feed her cat food and give her water. Still at an age where she would be nursing, she didn’t know what to do with the offerings.
They played with her throughout the day and tried to comfort her, but she squalled and complained. She was dehydrating. She reached out continuously for anything that she might be able to nurse. They finally decided she needed more help than they could give her, did a little research, and found the phone number for Southwest Wildlife.
When a volunteer got there, the little kitten was being cuddled, but was still crying loudly. Had something happened to her mother? Was she an orphan? Abandoned? We can never know exactly how Yemaya ended up in that pipe yard.
What we do know, is that her interaction with people during a critical period in her development affected her profoundly. She imprinted on people. When an animal imprints, they identify what is “normal” for them. They bond to and will follow whatever or whomever they imprint upon — usually their mother. For Yemaya, normal was people and dogs.
She was nursed back to health with baby formula made especially for bobcats and appropriate foods to eat. As she grew, she became more and more bonded to her caregivers. She’s one of the most un-bobcat-like bobcats at the sanctuary. She doesn’t use her teeth or her claws when playing and is afraid of other bobcats. We knew Yemaya could never be a wild bobcat, so now she has a permanent home at the sanctuary. Could she have been released if people hadn’t handled her? Possibly. She never had that chance. But she became a celebrity in 2012 when National Geographic chose Yemaya to star in their special “Unlikely Animal Friends.”
Yemaya’s story is only one, as we have many more like her living at the Southwest Wildlife’s Sanctuary. We encourage people to act responsibly with wildlife by leaving them alone or if they need help, calling someone trained to care for them. Meet Yemaya by scheduling a tour with us at www.southwestwildlife.org.
