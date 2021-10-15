The goal at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is embodied in the 3 R’s: Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release. To take animal babies from rescue to a successful release takes a lot of hard work, dedication and cooperation from staff and many volunteers.
When the babies arrive, they are examined in the clinic before being placed in the care of one of our dedicated animal care staff. They are then provided with around the clock care by the dedicated staff and volunteers on the Baby Care Team. They will spend weeks receiving one-on-one care in our neonate room before they are moved to the quarantine room. Next, they spend time in the quarantine room until they are feeding independently, and they are fully vaccinated.
When the animal care and clinic teams feel the time is right, the babies will then move back into the rehab area and in with a set of foster parents.
Southwest Wildlife has several sets of foster coyotes, bobcats, raccoons and skunks. The foster parents are non-releasable former rescues who still exhibit wild tendencies but have injuries that prevent their release back into the wild. The youngsters will stay with their foster parents until it is time for release. As long as they are growling, hissing and cowering, we know they are releasable, but if they are purring and begging, then we have concern about their possible release. All these basic things can and do make all the difference in ensuring these little ones have the wild life they were born to have.
Orphaned wildlife comes to us all summer long and it usually takes four months to properly prepare them for independence. Following rehabilitation comes the release, which for orphans comes in mid-fall when the chance of survival is best.
At Southwest Wildlife, we are proud to say we are able to release 95 percent of those orphans who come to us. That is possible because of dedicated staff and our huge number of volunteers. Volunteers on the Baby Care Team, volunteers on the daily Animal Care Team, volunteers on the Clinic Support Team, volunteers on the Rescue Teams, and the volunteers on the Education Team who share the stories and methods with adults and students on our daily tours. Join one of our sanctuary tours to hear what we do and see the animals we saved.
