Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) is home to a small number of both male and female Sonoran desert tortoises. Male tortoises are housed separately from females. This is because breeding can occur throughout the year, and male tortoises compete with each other by flipping their competitor over on his back using a specialized protrusion under the neck called a “gular horn.” If flipped, a tortoise must right itself quickly to avoid dying from suffocation or exposure.
In the wild, you’ll most likely see desert tortoises in their natural habitat of rocky hillsides during the monsoon season from July to October. They spend the hotter, drier months in their cooler burrows (which can be 35 feet long!) to conserve water. They are less active during the colder winter months because, as a reptile, they are cold-blooded and unable to regulate their body temperature internally.
Desert tortoises are primarily herbivores. They acquire much of their water from a diet of grasses, wildflowers, cactus pads and wild fruit. When water is available in the wetter months from rain pools, they will drink copious amounts. Tortoises can store over 40 percent of their body weight in water in their bladders, allowing them to stay hydrated when no water is available.
The Sonoran desert tortoise is protected by Arizona state law, and it is illegal to take one from the wild or to keep them as pets. If you see one do not pick the tortoise up unless you need to move it away from traffic on a road. When tortoises are frightened, they can empty their bladders, which can be life-threatening. Urinating causes them to lose precious water they’ve conserved, and they can become dehydrated and die before finding a water source to replenish their reserves. Tortoises are also very susceptible to human respiratory infections and handling one can result in you transmitting disease.
The increasing population of ravens pose a threat to desert tortoises because they prey on the hatchlings. Ravens are attracted to garbage, so you can help protect baby tortoises by disposing of trash properly. When driving through an area rich in tortoise habitat, drive a bit slower so you can avoid hitting one. Call the Arizona Game and Fish Department emergency line (844.896.5730; azgfd.com) if you find one that needs to be rescued.
Visit our sanctuary to see the wildlife we have saved. Reserve a tour at southwestwildlife.org.
