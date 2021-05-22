Imagine a raccoon with a nose like an anteater, claws like a badger and a tail like a monkey. This describes one of Arizona’s most unique animals: the coatimundi, commonly called coatis. Coatis are related to raccoons and their extra-long, banded tail helps them balance. They use their sharp claws to dig and climb and their keen sense of smell to hunt. Coatis are found mainly in the Southern Arizona mountains in groups of up to 40, but as we learned, they can also be in city limits.
Peanut is one of our resident coatis. She was rescued in 2009 from the attic of a home in Apache Junction at six weeks old. Little Peanut could not be released because she did not have a mother to teach her and was very friendly with humans. While Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center excels at returning orphaned and abandoned animals to the wild, Peanut was one of the 10 percent who did not qualify for release. Ninety percent of the thousands of rescued babies are successfully released due to dedicated Southwest Wildlife caregivers.
Peanut, however, is not alone. She shares an enclosure with Copper, who arrived in 2017. Copper was kept as an illegal pet and was confiscated by Arizona Game & Fish. Even if you find a baby wild animal and want to help, it is illegal to keep wild animals in your home. Because Copper was habituated to humans, he could not be released. Our third coati on the tour, Totem, was transferred to Southwest after a sanctuary in California closed.
Peanut and Copper are always fun to watch. They trundle up to the fence with their noses darting around everywhere. They love meal worms and grapes and give guests quite a routine. Peanut climbs to the higher perch and insists on being fed first. Copper waits patiently on the ground for his treat. When they aren’t snacking, they are often playing or napping together. As part of their enrichment, we hollow out pumpkins, fill them with crickets and stuff paper towels into holes on the sides. They have a great time digging for crickets and pulling apart the paper towels. Coatis are curious by nature and with their sensitive noses and dexterous, clawed paws there is very little they can’t get into.
See the coatis and our other sanctuary animals by booking a guided tour online.
