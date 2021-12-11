Without mother’s 24-month guidance on what to eat, how to make a safe den and how to stay away from trouble, black bear cubs usually don’t survive in the wild. Since a bear can smell 2,000 times better than a human, they usually end up at a garbage can, which labels them as a “nuisance bear.” A bear with that label is caught by wildlife authorities and may be “dispatched” (euthanized).
Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) has rescued two black bear cubs from this terrible fate.
First came Cinnamon, born in the wild in 1999 in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson. A family on Mount Lemmon began to feed the mother bear and her cub. The practice of feeding any wildlife, let alone bears, is not a good idea. The two bears became a problem as they habituated to people. Labeled nuisance bears, they were captured, tagged and relocated. However, as a result of her early exposure to food, the cub had learned to associate people with food, which never turns out well. Nuisance bears are given a couple of chances, but Cinnamon found herself in trouble again and without a sanctuary to take her, she would be destroyed. SWCC stepped in!
Cinnamon has been at Southwest Wildlife for 22 years where she shares an enclosure with another black bear, Heavenly, named for the ski resort near Lake Tahoe California, where he was found in 2013, starving as a young motherless bear cub. Despite attempts at rehabilitation, Heavenly was never able to support himself in the wild and returned to the resort. The call came to SWCC asking for a spot in the sanctuary. Now labeled as nuisance bear, we knew Southwest was his last chance. Again, we stepped in.
Cinnamon and Heavenly get along provided they don’t have to be together! She often stays in her den area during the day while Heavenly has access to the pool and waterfall. In the late afternoon, they switch so Cinnamon can enjoy the pool and waterfall throughout the evening. Each morning, she’s happy to retreat back to her quiet den, where she won’t have to interact with people and Heavenly is happy to be the center of attention. You can enjoy the antics of Heavenly and Cinnamon during a Walk with Wildlife Tour. Register at www.southwestwildlife.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.