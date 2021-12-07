GCS Farmers Market is family-owned and operated by local Cave Creek residents. Shoppers will find fresh produce from local Arizona farms, and local vendors from every corner of the Valley. Various food trucks stop by weekly, and dog adoption events are a regular occurrence, making the market fun for the whole family.
Special events coming to the market in December include a visit from Ana and Elsa on Dec. 11, and Santa and his elves will be at the market Dec. 18. The Cactus Shadows High School Choir will be at the Market on the 18th to sing Christmas carols for market guests. In January, the Dino crew will be at the market with their mobile dinosaur entertainment, Jan. 18. In addition, the second Saturday of each month, the Howlin’ Coyotes perform, and local music duo Nina and Nick perform regularly at the market
“We are a family friendly atmosphere and of course don’t forget dog friendly,” shared Stacy McKinley, GCS Promotions. “We have something for everyone at the market.”
