Arizona Boardwalk is a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination in Scottsdale that features eight marquee attractions — two of which are hosting special holiday events this month.
OdySea Aquarium transforms into an enchanting Winter Wonderland with incredible holiday décor and festive music, now through Jan. 2.
Visit Arizona’s only SeaTREK Santa who takes center stage, interacting with guests as he appears underwater in the Deep Ocean exhibit. Pose with family and friends for professional photos that feature this jolly sea-loving Santa or participate in a SeaTREK Santa Scavenger Hunt and send him an adoring letter right from the OdySea Aquarium Discovery Desk (he’ll even write back). Or take a special trip on SeaTREK Santa’s sleigh to hear his entertaining, enchanted holiday sea-life narration while riding Voyager as it becomes an oceanic Christmas cruise full of yuletide lights and songs.
Butterfly Wonderland is hosting its own seasonal holiday experience, “Christmas in the Rainforest,” featuring an abundance of butterflies from the rainforests of Costa Rica, Africa and Asia, now through Dec. 25. See Butterfly Wonderland decked in festive décor and enjoy live music from 11am to 2pm in the butterfly conservatory by violinist Jonathan Levingston, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. Guests will also find weekly holiday specials in the Butterfly Treasures gift shop.
