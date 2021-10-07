Scottsdale residents can properly recycle electronics like computers, printers, phones, cameras, flat panel televisions/monitors and stereo equipment at a free City of Scottsdale hosted Electronics Recycling Event, Saturday, Oct. 9.
The event is for electronics only, household hazardous waste will not be accepted at the electronics recycling events. In addition, CRT televisions and monitors (also known as tube style) and projection screen televisions will no longer be accepted at recycling events. Residents should place them out for brush and bulk collection service.
Acceptable Items:
- Computers/Peripherals: PC's, printers, keyboards, scanners, mice, flat panel monitors, circuit boards and hard drives
- Office Equipment: telephones, cell phones, answering machines, pagers, typewriters and calculators
- Entertainment Equipment: cameras, televisions, VCRs, DVRs, DVD players and stereo equipment
Items Not Accepted:
- CRT televisions and monitors, projection screen televisions
- Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFL) and Fluorescent Light Bulbs
- Batteries
- Appliances: air conditioners, can openers, coffee pots, microwaves, stoves & ovens, refrigerators, washers & dryers and hot water heaters
- No commercial materials will be accepted
Scottsdale residents who miss the Oct. 9 event can save the date for the next event, Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30am–2pm. Visit the city’s electronics recycling website for additional information and instructions before heading to the event.
