How could the city improve traffic flow, bicycle and pedestrian safety, and transit options over the next 10 years? These and other key questions are being evaluated as Scottsdale drafts its 2021 Transportation Action Plan, which will guide the city’s transportation priorities, investments and programs over the next decade.
As part of the process, the city is seeking input from Scottsdale residents, business owners and people who work in the city. Providing input is easy — residents can visit the online questionnaire where they will also find links to supporting material and information.
The online questionnaire will be available until Friday, Sept. 3.
The TAP will provide not only an overview of Scottsdale’s current transportation infrastructure, but direction for Scottsdale’s transportation future for approximately the next 10 years. Feedback will be used to shape the goals, policies and performance measures for each of Scottsdale’s transportation elements (street, transit, trail, bikeways and pedestrian) and an overall prioritized implementation program.
Once completed and approved by the City Council, the TAP will replace the most recent Transportation Master Plan, approved in 2016.
Opt-in to future feedback opportunities from the city of Scottsdale
Once people have completed the questionnaire, they will be asked to provide an email and zip code. This lets the city be sure it hears from each person only once; responses remain confidential.
Participating in this online feedback will also allow people to opt-in to similar opportunities from the city of Scottsdale in the future via Polco, the city’s online feedback portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.