Students at Scottsdale Community College’s (SCC) School of Film+Theatre are getting ready for their second large-scale theatrical production this semester, which will test the limits of technology, creativity and collaboration — all while working remotely.
The students presented 2020… The Year That Was in late April/early May, now they are taking on the landmark 1938 Orson Welles radio broadcast that fooled the world into thinking America was being invaded by aliens from Mars, War of the Worlds.
The multimedia-streamed performance will use podcasts, film, streaming, live theatre and radio, as the SCC students’ War of the Worlds takes the concepts of the original radio show and transports it to the 21st century. The school says that this is one of the most ambitious collaborations to date among the many disciplines that make up the Scottsdale School of Film+Theatre. A related Otherworldly AZ podcast series can be heard on Stitcher, Spotify and Podcast Addict.
“During times of economic crises, societal adversity and now a global pandemic, theatre continues to find a way to reinvent itself and stay relevant,” said Don K. Williams, Head of Performance and Directing at SCC, and who is directing both productions. “I’m so proud of our students who, while working remotely, are driving innovation in the field.”
Williams is a theatre industry veteran who served many years as an instructor and head of acting at the prestigious Stella Adler Studio in New York and Hollywood. This real-world educational experience helps prepare students to be successful for a career in theatre and technical theatre.
Learn more about SCC’s Scottsdale School of Film+Theatre here.
