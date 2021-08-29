The City of Scottsdale’s Brown Bag Program offers eligible Scottsdale seniors a bi-monthly food distribution the first and third Thursday of every month. These food bags include fresh vegetables, breads, canned goods and more.
Eligible seniors can pick up an application at either of Scottsdale's senior centers.
For more information on eligibility requirements, call Granite Reef Senior Center at 480.312.1700 or Via Linda Senior Center at 480.312.5810.
To learn more about programs available to Scottsdale seniors, visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov/seniors/senior-services-programs.
