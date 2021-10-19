The City of Scottsdale is hosting a series of in-person open houses regarding updates to the Old Town Character Area Plan and the downtown sections of the Scottsdale Zoning Ordinance. Each session will include a series of presentations and discussion groups to collect public input.
Attend one of the following sessions Monday, Oct. 25: 8:30–10:30am, 11:30am–1:30pm or 5:30–7:30pm, at the Community Design Studio, 7506 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale.
