Scottsdale residents will be able to safely dispose of unneeded or expired prescription drugs at a free drive-thru event, Saturday, July 31.
The Prescription Drug Take Back event will be held from 8am to 1pm at the Police District 2 Station, 3700 N. 75th St. Scottsdale Police are partnering with notMYkid, the National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Aurora Behavioral Health and St. Vincent De Paul for the event, which will include a food drive to collect non-perishable canned and dry foods. Educational resources will also be provided for mental health and Naloxone, a medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
Learn more about the Scottsdale Police Department’s Safe Drug Disposal program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.