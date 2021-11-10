Scottsdale Public Library is holding a free, family-friendly concert for its cardholders Friday, Nov. 12.
The celebration invites patrons to dance the night away to the sounds of local 80s cover band Rock Lobster. All guests have to do is show their library card for entrance. Those who don’t have a library card may either sign up online or at one of the four library branches (Appaloosa, Arabian, Civic Center and Mustang Library). In addition, library cards will be issued on-site during the event for anyone who needs to register for one at that time.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase at the event; no outside food or drink (other than sealed water bottles) will be permitted.
