Virtual Memory Cafés are designed for community members with Alzheimer’s or dementia (along with their caregivers) to provide a virtual place to go and have interactive social experiences. This month, Scottsdale Public Library invite residents to join them virtually to sing along to old favorites with a harpist.
The November Café event takes place online at 10am, Thursday, Nov. 18. Register online for a link to the program.
Learn more about programs presented by the library at www.scottsdalelibrary.org.
