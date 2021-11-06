For a limited time, Scottsdale Public Library card holders will have access to Ancestry.com from home. Through Dec. 31, the first-class genealogy database of Ancestry.com allows library card holders to access their full archive of historical documents. These include Vital Records, digitized Freedman’s Bureau records, Census, immigration records and photos that will help bring family history to life.
Patrons simply need to log on and start exploring their family tree at www.scottsdalelibrary.org/research/genealogy.
