Scottsdale Public Art plays host to the “Arizona Watercolor Association Juried Exhibition” at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, now through Dec. 31.
The exhibition, which opened Oct. 4, includes 43 paintings, chosen by juror David R. Smith from among more than 150 submissions. Smith is a Michigan-based, internationally known and award-winning watercolor artist and instructor. He’s a member of both the American Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society.
Marion Droge, juror workshop chair for the Arizona Watercolor Association (AWA), said Smith’s careful selection process resulted in a show of quality and talent.
“Being part of this show is a tribute to members whose work was accepted,” said Droge, a Phoenix artist whose painting “All in the Same Boat” was among those selected for the exhibition. “The community has the opportunity to see a wide variety of watermedia from many talented artists of Arizona.”
The AWA was founded in 1960 by professional watercolor artists and instructors to advance the art of painting in water-soluble media and promote public awareness and interest through education and exhibitions. The group holds meetings for demonstrations, critiques and networking on the second Thursday of each month from September to November and January to June.
Wendy Raisanen, curator of collections and exhibitions for Scottsdale Public Art, said she is excited to exhibit the finest of Arizona’s watercolor artists from the AWA in this exhibition at the Civic Center Public Gallery, located inside the library.
“This is Scottsdale Public Art’s first time partnering with the AWA, and I'm thrilled to show the gorgeous work from artists across the state,” Raisanen said. “Watercolors are easy to start with, as most schoolkids know, but difficult to master.”
