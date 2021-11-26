The Scottsdale Fire Department kicked off its annual toy drive on Black Friday and is asking the community to help families who may be struggling this holiday season.
Community members may donate unwrapped toys and gift cards at the Scottsdale Fire Department headquarters or any fire station through Tuesday, Dec. 21. Donations are distributed to partner organizations that serve families in need. About 15,000 toys are collected annually through the toy drive, serving more than 1,000 families. Donors are asked to consider buying gifts for children 7–18 years old, as this age group is more challenging to buy for than younger ones. Gift cards are also a welcome alternative to selecting something specific.
Find a Scottsdale Fire station location and a list of gift ideas online at www.scottsdaleaz.gov/fire.
