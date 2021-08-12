The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
Eastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...
* Until 715 PM MST.
* At 414 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Farming areas and open desert west of Gila Bend.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Columbus Wash and Copper Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR MARICOPA AND EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTIES...
At 402 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes,
highways and low spots.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Salome Road.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 66 and 70.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Centennial Wash smaller washes feeding into it.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flood Warning for...
A Dam Floodgate Release in...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 1045 PM MST Thursday.
* At 441 PM MST, Water continues to be released from Granite Reef
Dam into the Salt River channel and is making its way toward Mesa
and Tempe.
* Flooding of gravel operations and McKellips Road.
* Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community, Mesa, Tempe.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 530 PM MST.
* At 230 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Highway 85.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes,
highways and low spots.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Open desert near and east of Gila Bend.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 124 and 133.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Waterman Wash, Sauceda Wash and Bender Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Arizona,
including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold
Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix,
Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East
Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa,
North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley,
Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos,
Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South
Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen
Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County.
* From 5 PM MST this afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
* The threat for heavy rain will continue this afternoon and through
the weekend. Above normal moisture levels are expected to persist
and given the already saturated soils from antecedent rainfall,
any showers or storms at this point will be capable of producing
flash flooding with rain rates on average around 1-2 inches per
hour (briefly higher at times), leading to rapid runoff into
washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may
also lead to river rises. Past and recent burn scars will be
especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow. Two time
frames to watch with the potential for more scattered to
widespread rainfall coverage will be Friday afternoon into
Saturday morning and again on Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
