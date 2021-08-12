Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Eastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona... * Until 715 PM MST. * At 414 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Farming areas and open desert west of Gila Bend. This includes the following streams and drainages... Columbus Wash and Copper Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTIES... At 402 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, highways and low spots. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Salome Road. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 66 and 70. This includes the following streams and drainages... Centennial Wash smaller washes feeding into it. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for... A Dam Floodgate Release in... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1045 PM MST Thursday. * At 441 PM MST, Water continues to be released from Granite Reef Dam into the Salt River channel and is making its way toward Mesa and Tempe. * Flooding of gravel operations and McKellips Road. * Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community, Mesa, Tempe. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 530 PM MST. * At 230 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Highway 85. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, highways and low spots. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Open desert near and east of Gila Bend. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 124 and 133. This includes the following streams and drainages... Waterman Wash, Sauceda Wash and Bender Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. * From 5 PM MST this afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * The threat for heavy rain will continue this afternoon and through the weekend. Above normal moisture levels are expected to persist and given the already saturated soils from antecedent rainfall, any showers or storms at this point will be capable of producing flash flooding with rain rates on average around 1-2 inches per hour (briefly higher at times), leading to rapid runoff into washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may also lead to river rises. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow. Two time frames to watch with the potential for more scattered to widespread rainfall coverage will be Friday afternoon into Saturday morning and again on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&