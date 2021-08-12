Brick by brick

Approved funds help organizations like the Phoenix Rescue Mission through the Scottsdale Works Brick by Brick program.

Screenshot from “Building community, brick by brick” courtesy of City of Scottsdale

From assisting individuals who are homeless to helping preserve natural public spaces, nonprofit agencies are benefiting from generous Scottsdale residents and local and federal grants approved by the Scottsdale City Council.

The Council recently approved just more than $1.9 million for nonprofit agencies that provide programs and services to assist thousands of residents at risk and in need. 

Funds help organizations like the Phoenix Rescue Mission through the Scottsdale Works Brick by Brick program. It provides jobs and resources to homeless individuals by paying participants to produce earthen bricks that can later be used to construct city projects or housing for the homeless. The program also allows the city to build a more sustainable future. 

Some funding for the Phoenix Rescue Mission comes from residents who support Scottsdale Cares, the city’s voluntary utility bill donation program. Scottsdale Cares allocated $160,000 to 14 nonprofit agencies for this fiscal year, which ends in June 2022.  

Scottsdale Cares allows residents to add an extra $1 or more to their monthly city utility bill. Monies support programs that provide meals, emergency rent and mortgage, drug intervention and prevention, youth mentoring and self-sufficiency.

In addition to Scottsdale Cares funding, the city’s Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) grant funding provided $100,000 to seven agencies, and the Endowment Program funded $8,700 to the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.

The City Council in May also approved $1,310,812 in Community Development Block Grants and $344,448 in HOME funds, which support a variety of public facility improvements and community programs including high quality, safe and affordable housing for lower-income households. These are federally backed grant monies that must be used to benefit those whose income falls below 80 percent of Scottsdale’s median level. 

To learn about resources to help residents, visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov/human-services. Those interested in donating to programs can visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov/shares.

