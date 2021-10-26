A variety of employers will be onsite at Vista del Camino Community Center to hire people on the spot at the Scottsdale Career Services hiring event. The job fair takes place from 9am to noon, Friday, Oct. 29, at the center, 7700 E. Roosevelt St.
Job seekers should arrive “dressed for success” with a resume in hand. Walk-ins will be accepted, but the hosts prefer that people to register for interviews at 480.312.0060 or vistacareercenter@scottsdaleaz.gov.
Employers that will be onsite include Eastridge, Kelly Services, Roadhouse Cinemas, Square One Concepts, Village Health Club & Spas and Walgreens.
Visit the Career Center website to learn more about the event and the job services offered through the City of Scottsdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.