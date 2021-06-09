Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation recently opened its “Visions ’21” exhibition at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. “Visions ’21” is a new exhibition featuring the artwork of local high school students who participate in Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation’s Visions, a multi-visit, invitational visual arts program that has been provided to metro Phoenix area teens for 22 years. Through the appreciation and creation of art, Visions aims to cultivate the development of teen social and mental well-being while enhancing social connections, opening dialogue and promoting tolerance and confidence.
Visions during a pandemic
Brittany Arnold, teen and family coordinator for Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, facilitates the Visions program. She said the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the program’s primary goals, but the students, educators and professional artists who collaborate in the program refused to let physical distancing prevent them from creating and connecting.
“While we did miss the usual person-to-person interaction, we still managed to meet on a regular basis through Zoom with artists in other states and countries,” Arnold said. “This allowed us the opportunity to work with artists we wouldn't normally be able to partner with due to geographical or time constraints.”
Throughout a typical school year, Visions students from five high schools would attend monthly workshops conducted by professional artists, tour the University of Arizona School of Art and connect with exhibitions offered by Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA). This past year, all these activities were virtual due to the pandemic.
Arnold said the virtual setting of the program turned out to be a more comfortable space for some of the students, who shared intimate stories without fear of judgment, connected with students from other schools and discovered a different kind of creative space. It gave them an opportunity to commiserate about the struggles of the pandemic without stifling their humanity and creativity while also building resilience that will be beneficial to them after high school.
Showcasing skills & inspiration
The exhibition “Visions ’21” showcases skills and inspiration exchanged between the students and artists over the course of the 2020–21 program. National and international artists lectured on their professional backgrounds, successes, and barriers while also teaching new art-making techniques and themes.
Both the SMoCA exhibitions and artist-led workshops inspired the students to choose one or two artists who were of interest to them. It is through these techniques and meaningful conversations that the Visions students were able to find a better understanding of the world, their peers and themselves. The results of the program can be seen in the 34 artworks on display in the “Visions ’21” exhibition.
