Trustees of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust awarded a $137,500 grant to Scottsdale Arts to assist with impacts it has experienced due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Scottsdale Arts grant was part of $2 million granted to 26 performing arts organizations in June of this year by the Trust. The grants are aimed at strengthening performing arts organizations’ re-emergence following severe disruption caused by the pandemic and provide vitally important access.

Piper Trust president and CEO Mary Jane Rynd wrote in a letter to Scottsdale Arts, “Trustees and staff of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust continue to stand by you and Scottsdale Arts as we move into more encouraging times.”

Scottsdale Arts says that the grant will help counter the pandemic-related challenges that continue to impact the organization across its four branches: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation. The organization has been working closely with the City of Scottsdale on a $30 million renovation project of Scottsdale Civic Center, which kicks off this fall and will include multiple outdoor stages.

“We’re honored to be entrusted with these funds in recognition of our work in the community and as an integral part of the Scottsdale experience. We will be dedicated to using these funds to deepen our community investment and continue presenting quality performing and visual arts,” said Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts.

Learn more: scottsdalearts.org; pipertrust.org

