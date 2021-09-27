Scottsdale Environmental Advisory commissioners convened Wednesday, Sept. 22, for a monthly meeting discussing in part Scottsdale’s sustainability plan that will span over 18 months and cost $100,000.
The decision to work with Arizona State University came after efforts in Phoenix and Tempe were proven effective, according to the proposal.
Scottsdale’s mayor approved the contract’s execution back in June 2020 and it was agreed upon months earlier in April in which specific guidelines were set. The city will pay ASU for its services, according to the contract.
The plan will be executed in three phases: a sustainability scan, planning workshops, and a final report and presentations.
An understanding of past successful and failed efforts and why that was the outcome is step one, as well as analyzing gaps in policy, metrics, programs, staffing, and budgets.
“We have been reviewing best practices from the Valley, from around the country, and from around the world. We’re building on the work that city staffers are doing with ICLEI,” said project lead Mark Roseland, a professor at the School of Community Resources and Development at ASU.
The International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives, or ICLEI, is a global network that partners with local governments to solve sustainability challenges. Its efforts have already proved credible by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting natural resources. The ICLEI focuses on five main pathways to tackling sustainability issues: low emissions, resilience, equitable & people-centered, nature-based, and a circular economy.
According to the proposal, members of the environmental initiatives and other departments will attend the ICLEI cohort and report back to the city their newly acquired knowledge.
The workshops that will be attended to city staff and local citizens aim to create goals that are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-based. A summary report will be produced as a result of the workshops. Dates have not yet been set but will be announced soon, according to Roseland.
“We will be asking other commissioners and liaisons, people from the community that are active to participate as well,” said Office of Environmental Initiatives (OEI) manager Tim Conner.
The execution of the findings in the city will not come until early 2023.
“The quality of this work and the intentionality of what we’re trying to do here… we have set a high standard for what we want to achieve,” said Assistant City Manager Brent Stockwell.
The bulk of the necessary foundational work is projected to be completed by January 2022 and the remaining timeline of the project will be reserved for final review and approval according to Stockwell.
The third and final phase will be spent refining the work and drafting an implementation strategy after consulting with stakeholders. Content and timeline updates will be provided at the work study session on Oct. 5 as well as at the monthly SEAC meetings.
With the effects of climate change looming over the promise of a clean and efficient future, this plan will lead Scottsdale forward in making sure that promise will come to fruition.
Learn more about the City of Scottsdale’s sustainability efforts at www.scottsdaleaz.gov/sustainable-scottsdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.