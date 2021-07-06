Last month, Scottsdale Airport received an $11 million federal grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to rehabilitate its runway. This largest federal grant ever received by the airport will cover the expenses necessary to maintain the airport’s infrastructure.
The grant process had an assist from U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, who advocated for releasing the funds expeditiously to meet projected work schedules.
“The Scottsdale Airport plays an important role in our region’s economy — and we need to invest in its infrastructure to help grow its capacity,” Stanton said in a June 8 press release statement. “I’m working closely with Mayor Ortega and the FAA to cut through red tape and get these funds to the airport as quickly as possible.”
The grant was awarded June 10, and the project will proceed on schedule, fully funded.
“Scottsdale Airport is one of the busiest single-runway airports in the nation, it anchors one of the largest employment clusters in Arizona, and it has not had a major rehabilitation since it was built in 1967,” said Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega in the release issued from Stanton’s office. “This runway rehabilitation project is critical to continuing the airport’s positive impact, and Scottsdale is very grateful for Greg Stanton’s support so that we can complete this important maintenance project this summer.”
Preconstruction plans are in process and crews will be ready to start the project, as planned, at 12:01am, Tuesday, July 6. The project is expected to be completed in approximately 45 days and is solely a rehabilitation — it will not increase the runway length or weight capacity.
The airport will be closed to all operations (aside from helicopters operating from the apron area). This project is scheduled during the airport’s slowest operational time, so it can be completed and ready for the fall when traffic is heavier.
For project information and updates, visit scottsdaleaz.gov/airport and click on the “Runway Rehabilitation Project” link.
