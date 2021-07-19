The Promenade Scottsdale shopping center is helping local children in need kick off their school year right with a school supply donation drive — and they are asking residents to support their efforts.
Scheduled to be held from July 22 — Aug. 7, the supply drive will benefit the Arizona Friends of Foster Children.
Valley residents may drop off their donations at the “Load the Lockers” collection spot, near Nordstrom Rack, any time between 11am and 7pm.
The Promenade Scottsdale is located at 16243 N. Scottsdale Road.
For additional information, visit scottsdalepromenade.com.
