In 2019, Scottsdale voters approved three bond questions, which contained funding to replace aging infrastructure and create public event spaces in the Civic Center area. These proposed improvements are based on the community outreach and Civic Center Municipal Use Master Plan that was approved by City Council in 2018.
This project will rebuild portions of Scottsdale Civic Center as the community’s signature special event and public gathering space.
About the Project
This project will rebuild portions of the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall as the community’s signature special event and public gathering space. As recommended by several city conducted plans and public outreach conducted since 2015, the improvements will create an “event ready” venue.
The City says that while there is a great deal of lush landscaping, public art and open space in the Civic Center area, it is showing its age in many ways including outdated restrooms, oversized fountains and other structural and electrical deficiencies.
Several structural deficiencies have been identified, and portions of the Civic Center area were subject to an emergency closure in order to repair them. The entry area in and out of Civic Center from Historic Old Town at Brown Ave. and Main St. requires better accessibility for ADA and pedestrians.
Holding a special event at the Civic Center requires an event producer to invest more prep time and money than at another comparable venues due to deficiencies. With few regional competitors for large events in a park-like outdoor setting, an updated public space will place Scottsdale in a competitive position to attract large-scale events, such as Super Bowl Live, a multi-day event leading up to Super Bowl 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.