The City of Scottsdale dedicated the Pima-Dynamite Trailhead the morning of Nov. 13. Located at 28777 N. Pima Rd., in Scottsdale, the trailhead provides access to the northern region of the Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran Preserve, which includes more than 225 miles of trails.
The Preserve is a large, permanently protected, sustainable desert habitat that includes an interconnected network of non-motorized, multi-use trails (hike/bike/horse) accessed from multiple trailhead locations.
Amenities include parking, restrooms, a covered ramada and small educational amphitheater (named for the late Art DeCabooter — civic leader, longtime president of Scottsdale Community College and founding chair of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve Commission), as well as interpretive, directional and regulatory signage and drinking fountains for hikers and dogs.
The last trailhead to be constructed in the city’s trailhead master plan, funding for this project came from the voter-approved 2004 Preserve Sales Tax.
At the November dedication ceremony, Scottsdale Mayor David Garcia celebrated those who helped bring the preserve to fruition, the vision behind it, and when and how it came to be. He also spoke about the “Why” behind its existence.
“We’ve spoken about preserving ecology for this generation and future generations. We’ve spoken about the fragile nature of the Sonoran Desert. That’s part of the Why. We’ve spoken about the education. And how that sharing can happen. But for me, I think for all of us, the real Why is an old question. Why do we need to walk in the desert?”
Whether the allure is “to find creation” or experience the “whisper of the desert,” as Garcia ruminated, with the opening of the new trailhead, residents and visitors alike will have yet another access point to this majestic preserve and the opportunity to discover their own Why.
Learn more: www.scottsdaleaz.gov/preserve; www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgbasnCucoo
Why a Dedication ceremony now? Been open and used for years,
