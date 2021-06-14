If ever there was a book that had enough power and pain to wallop a reader right into a therapist’s office or encourage someone to find a much-needed support group, Terrah Hancock’s heart-breaking, inspiring memoir, It Never Took, is it.
This is a book filled with tremendous honesty from the author about how she finally and gratefully found the mental help, medication and crucial diagnosis she needed to cope with surviving years of childhood physical, emotional and sexual abuse. She also survived being raped as a young woman.
The diagnosis given to Hancock ultimately gave her the name for what she suffers from — Complex PTSD, which is a lesser-known form of PTSD. Complex PTSD is a specific diagnosis to severe, repetitive trauma that typically happens in childhood at the hands of caregivers.
It Never Took is a shockingly sad, enraging book that will surely motivate many to also seek the necessary help and therapy they need to live a happier, healthier life.
Raised in Texas, Hancock spent her early childhood in Southern Texas living with her parents and one sister. Eventually, the family moved to Scottsdale where Hancock spent her tumultuous teen years. Today, Hancock is 41, happily married and living with her husband and two sons in Phoenix.
“I’m very glad it’s out there, the truth is out there now,” said Hancock about the writing and publishing of her book. “I hope people are able to put a name to their experiences and know that there are many types of therapeutic techniques that offer a lot of healing.”
Hancock also says at the very beginning of her book that her mother “will likely disagree with everything in this book.”
It Never Took is being published in June in honor of National PTSD Awareness Month. The book is available to purchase on Amazon. For more information, visit terrahhancock.com.
