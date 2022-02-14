Deena Goldstein, an award-winning multimedia artist and former stand-up comedian brings to life her father-daughter memoir with OK, Little Bird. The emotional story is available in paperback and digital this month.
In the world of Little Bird, three siblings experience the same father differently. Each navigating stringent rules, cantankerous family dinners, unfiltered commentaries, and love and laughter. Everything is funny until Little Bird’s quirky, loveable cowboy father succumbs to a terminal illness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Laced with equal amounts of wit and grief, OK, Little Bird shines with hope and the simple truth that death is not the last word,” says theater and film critic Herb Paine.
In a group home nestled in a residential Scottsdale neighborhood, Little Bird holds the unresponsive hand of her bigger-than-life father. This is the first time in her life she is helpless to make her father laugh or feel good. The youngest of three, once the freckle-faced, shrill little girl, she becomes Little Bird six weeks prior to her father’s death. Goldstein leads readers through a lifetime of wry banter, voicemails, letters, and bad gifts, as she sets out to make things OK for her father one last time.
Goldstein, known for her solo and collective exhibitions, receiving numerous honors for her original acrylics, takes readers on an unforgettable journey using offbeat humor.
OK, Little Bird is available at www.OKlittlebird.com. For more information on Deena Goldstein, visit www.deenasart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.