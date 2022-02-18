StretchLab, an assisted stretch concept that aims to identify tightness and imbalances in the body by creating a customized stretching routine for its clients, opened a new Paradise Valley location recently. The new studio which has ten beds offers one-on-one assisted stretching and group classes.
Founded in 2015, StretchLab’s mission is to provide the highest quality assisted stretching services to clients of all types and allow them to reclaim their freedom through gaining a wider range of motion and flexibility. The Flexologist™ Training Program requires all trainers to complete 60 to 70+ hours of theory and hands-on training while learning the muscular system, assisted stretches and how to work with a variety of clients. Flexologists use the Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) method in one-on-one sessions to increase range of motion for maximum benefits.
StretchLab’s Arizona franchise owner, Jennifer Gage, a 37-year Scottsdale resident, opened the first Valley StretchLab in 2018 her history of entrepreneurship and start-up companies gave her the necessary tools to rapidly expand StretchLab into five locations–Desert Ridge, Arcadia, Grayhawk, Gainey Village, and now Paradise Valley– in less than four years. Gage is also the founder of GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix Down Syndrome Achievement Center, which offers free educational therapeutic, fitness and career development programs from prenatal down syndrome diagnosis through independent adulthood.
“Stretching caters to everyone from professional athletes to those recovering from injury or those experiencing stiffness from working at home,” says Gage. “We are thrilled to expand StretchLab’s top-tier services to Paradise Valley. Our clients can expect a fully customized routine catered to their mobility and goals that will leave them feeling reenergized.”
StretchLab offers one-on-one assisted stretches with options of a 25-minute targeted stretch or a 50-minute all body stretch. The 25-minute stretch concentrates on major muscle groups in one area to help alleviate muscle tightness from daily office work or intense workouts. The 50-minute stretch, which is an ideal comprehensive, whole body option, helps those struggling from tight muscles and aching or stiff joints and athletes who would like to improve sport performance. There is also a 50-minute group stretch option, which is a small group format with stretches that are fully customized to the client’s level of mobility and activity.
The Paradise Valley StretchLab is located at 4740 E. Shea Blvd, Suite 100, in Phoenix. For information, visit www.stretchlab.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.