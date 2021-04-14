University of Advancing Technology (UAT) announce a new Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale (BGCS) Community Scholarship. Any high school junior or senior who has attended one of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale clubs is eligible (along with proof of high school graduation or GED, as well as acceptance by UAT).
The BGCS Scholarship award is a one-half tuition scholarship to be credited evenly over eight consecutive semesters or four academic years, for a total amount of approximately $50,000. Scholarship recipient(s) must attend on campus, and those who meet award maintenance requirements will receive the scholarship for up to eight academic semesters.
Dr. Donna Jagielski, director of STEAM Makerspace programs for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, said, “We are blown away with this new opportunity for our members to receive scholarships for tuition to UAT.” She continued, “Through this partnership, our Club members will be able to continue following their passions for STEAM learning as they continue on into post-secondary learning.”
Valerie Cimarossa, UAT’s vice president of Marketing and Technology, feels that the partnership is a perfect fit for UAT’s tech-centric curriculum. “We are always looking for every opportunity to show young people that an education and a career in technology is a viable (and an awesome) choice.”
Last November, BGCS opened the Ellie & Michael Ziegler STEAM Makerspace Studio inside the Virginia G. Piper clubhouse. At this Makerspace, Club members have access to specialized STEAM programming beyond the K–12 education system.
“When BGCS first invited us to join their Makerspace Committee,” Cimarossa said, “we knew the natural next step was to provide an opportunity for these students to begin exploring a career in the technology BCGCS had exposed them to.”
That step is the new UAT scholarship. And according to Dr. Jagielski, “UAT’s innovative degree programs will provide our members with cutting edge learning to prepare them to be our next STEAM industry leaders.”
To find a BGCS location, visit bgcs.org. To explore UAT degree options, visit uat.edu.
Check out the UAT Foundation for more information about UAT scholarship opportunities: uatedufoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.