A new Neighborhood College class will share a few spooky stories from Scottsdale’s history — 1–3pm Thursday, Oct. 28. This is a hybrid meeting hosted in the Mustang Library Auditorium and virtually on Zoom.
Citizen Advisor Bruce Wall will tell the tales of three unusual deaths that occurred in Scottsdale across 85-plus years. (These stories are not suitable for children.)
At the City of Scottsdale’s Neighborhood College classes, professional, volunteer instructors invite residents to participate in classes regarding city programs, volunteer opportunities, personal safety tips and HOA guidelines. Classes are offered at no cost, but registration is required. Past College presentations can be found on the program’s website.
For more information or to register, visit the Neighborhood College website.
