South Eldorado Park_7_23_2021.jpg

Stormwater in the Indian Bend Wash near McKellips Dam - July, 23, 2021.

A low-pressure system coming from the east late Thursday, July 22, caused significant flooding and storm damage in Scottsdale. Downed trees and steady rainfall throughout the city have impacted several city facilities, roads and areas.

The city reported that crews are working to restore power, clean up debris and ensure safety across the city in the wake of last night’s storm.

Both SRP and APS reported power outages this morning in Old Town and South Scottsdale, which are slowly being restored (check with your utility provided for estimated restoration times).

A flash flood watch remains in effect for Scottsdale and surrounding areas until Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Along with flash flooding, gusty winds and blowing dust are other threats during the weekend's storms.

Storm Damage in Scottsdale, July 22-23, 2021

1 of 7

Road closures

The closures include roads and low-lying areas crossing the Indian Bend Wash, a seven-mile flood control greenbelt that runs through the heart of Scottsdale. Drivers should obey traffic signs and should not cross running water or flooded areas. Current closures and other flood-prone streets include: 

  • Osborn Road
  • Murray Lane at 77th Street
  • Medlock Drive at Hayden Road
  • Starlight Way at Hayden
  • Jackrabbit Road at Hayden
  • Pecos Lane at Hayden
  • Safeway Plaza entrance, at Hayden, north of Chaparral Road
  • Chaparral Park Off Leash Area
  • Chaparral Road Underpass
  • Camelback Park Multiuse Path
  • Horizon Park Dog Retention Area
  • Eldorado Park
  • Roosevelt from Miller to Hayden roads
  • 87th Street, south of Thomas Road
  • 84th Place, north of Roosevelt Street
  • Granite Reef Road, south of Roosevelt
  • Gail Road at 83rd Place
  • Scottsdale Road, north of Loop 101 Freeway
  • Pima Road, north of Pinnacle Peak Road
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park and city dog parks are closed. Photo, July 23, 2021

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park and city dog parks are closed

The railroad park is closed due to a substantial number of downed trees. This closure will last through the weekend; Scottsdale will update the status Monday. Additionally, the city’s three dog parks are closed due to wet conditions.

Thursday’s storm also downed trees and damaged structures across the city. Commuters should be aware that debris could be present on streets and sidewalks.

Here are additional tips to help you stay safe during this summer storm:

Scottsdale Fire rescued several people last night who were trapped inside vehicles in rushing flood waters. Remember, it is never safe to drive across flooded streets; it takes just one foot of moving water to carry a car away and you never know the depth or condition of the road below the water.

During heavy rains, the safest strategy is to stay in place – remain in your home or place of business. Don’t travel unless you must. Obey all signs and avoid low-lying areas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you