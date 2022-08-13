Monsoon in Scottsdale

Retention basin at Cactus Park. Storm damage from the Aug. 12, 2022 monsoon.

 Source: City of Scottsdale

A powerful monsoon storm moved through Scottsdale over the past 24 hours – strong winds knocked down power poles and dropped more than three inches of rain in some locations. Scottsdale’s public safety and storm response teams worked around the clock to rescue stranded people and re-open roads as quickly as possible.

“Scottsdale emergency teams performed courageously under extremely hazardous conditions. Indian Bend Wash tolerated torrential flows as it was planned to do,” said Mayor David D. Ortega. “City Manager Jim Thompson and the executive staff, working with APS, have surveyed damage and are making repairs, so we ask the public to follow public safety precautions.”

Scottsdale Fire and Police responded to motorists and pedestrians stranded by floodwaters and downed powerlines throughout the night. No serious injuries were reported among the public or first responders.

Updates as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13:

  • Cactus Park and Aquatic Center will be closed at least through Monday while crews restore power and cleanup storm debris. The storm retention basin at the park is nearly full and working as designed.
  • The trail at Pinnacle Peak Park is open from the trailhead to the Owl's Rest Overlook (about halfway), but will be closed beyond that for several days while crews repair the hazard areas.
  • There are no major road restrictions – some smaller streets may be closed or restricted due to storm runoff or debris. Do not cross or drive around barriers.
  • Arizona Public Service (APS) reports that power has been restored to most customers – crews continue working to repair storm damage and return service.
  • The storm substantially impacted WestWorld, knocking down a fence and eroding the hillside along the main entrance road. The Scottsdale Police Mounted Unit barn located at WestWorld flooded – the police horses were moved to safety during the storm. The large event tent at WestWorld suffered a few tears and minor damage.
  • The storm damaged some fencing and several aircraft at Scottsdale Airport, but there are no ongoing operational impacts there.

 Additional storms are possible over the next 24 hours – a flood watch is in effect for Sunday, Aug. 14.

View the Maricopa County Flood Control rainfall map here.

