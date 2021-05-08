Dr. Hilda Villaverde of Scottsdale is a true Renaissance woman. Not only is she an ordained minister who earned a doctorate in religious studies, she is also a published author, speaker and professional hair stylist who has worked in the Scottsdale beauty industry for 50 years. She owns Pluma Designs, a boutique hair salon located at Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.
However, for several weeks during the pandemic — when her hair salon was temporarily closed, and she was quarantining inside her Scottsdale home — Villaverde decided to do something she had never done before. She called her son, Ron Fusselman, who was quarantining inside his San Diego home with his family, and asked Ron if he would like to team up with her and write an open and honest book about their heart-wrenching, drama-filled, mother-son relationship.
Being “stuck” inside their homes suddenly gave Villaverde and Fusselman the opportunity to write together and they ended up writing two, tiny books called “Dear Son, Dear Mom…Thoughts I Wanted You to Feel” and “Dear Son, Dear Mom…Lessons I Learned from Somebody.” These beautifully written books bravely share their relationship and story with the world. Their hope is that parents everywhere will read their dramatic story and feel hope and joy from it.
Their books deal with Villaverde being told at the age of 19 that she had cervical cancer and hearing from her doctor that she should have an abortion.
As Villaverde shared, “There are ‘stories’ and then there are ‘secrets’ and most of us live in the secrets of our lives. Perhaps it has been too difficult to expose what went wrong. Maybe we thought it best not to disclose for fear of being judged. But my son and I have now decided to tell our story, expose our secrets, and take the risk of being judged.”
Their two books are available to purchase on Amazon and are also available inside Villaverde’s hair salon.
“We really want our story to motivate many other families out there,” said Villaverde. “Our lives have transformed from uncomfortable secrets into a loving and cherished mother-son relationship — a blessing we could not have imagined.”
For more information, visit dearsondearmom.com.
