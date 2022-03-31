In 1973, Linda Pressman’s Holocaust Survivor parents pack up their family of seven daughters and moved cross country, from idyllic Skokie, Illinois, to the wild west--Scottsdale, Arizona--in a time of horse trailers, feed stores, and a church on every corner. A Jewish family plunked down in an alien world, her father transformed quickly into a Polish cowboy, the proud owner of a produce market, and her mother into a real estate agent trying to change the world one house at a time. With one foot in Skokie and one in Scottsdale, Pressman's book shows a world of teenage angst, silent crushes from afar, and an eternal pull towards home, wherever that is.
On Sunday, April 3, Pressman will be at The Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale (The J) to celebrate the exciting launch of Jewish Girls Gone Wild: A Memoir of Skokie, Scottsdale & the Seventies. Pressman is also the author of the award-winning Looking Up: A Memoir of Sisters, Survivors and Skokie. The event will take place from 2 to 3:30pm and complimentary refreshments will be served.
Pressman will share her coming-of-age story that is funny, tragic, and universal in its scope. Jewish Girls Gone Wild can be ordered on Amazon or www.lindapressman.com. Books will be available at the event. Cost to attend is FREE for members, $5 for non-members. Advanced registration is required. Call 480-483-7121 or www.vosjcc.org.
The J is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. For more information, email linda@lindajpressman.com.
