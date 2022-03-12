Meet Izzy! At first glance she looks like a raccoon crossed with an anteater. Although related to a raccoon, Izzy is a White-nosed coatimundi, or “coati”. (Ko AH’ Tee)
Coatis have elongated snouts and strikingly long non-prehensile tails. Omnivores––they eat fruit, nuts, invertebrates, and small rodents. The habitat for the White-nosed coati is Mexico, Central America, and the Southwestern United States, including California.
Izzy, some would say, was in the wrong place at the right time. A couple who was out wilderness camping found her at the bottom of a cliff in Tucson. Because she was just a baby with no mother or siblings in sight, the campers made the decision to rescue her. Thankfully, they brought her to Southwest Wildlife to receive care. We don’t know if Izzy fell from the cliff, but if she had, it was a miracle she had no associated injuries. Other than being dehydrated, she was in good shape.
Ideally, Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center releases healthy orphans after receiving the proper rehabilitation. Because the family dynamics of coati bands are complex and must be developed by being with other individuals, Izzy’s chance to return to a wild life was impossible. Females always live together in specific bands along with their young. Males leave the band at around two years of age to live a solitary life–– until breeding season that is. They then “groom” their way back into the females’ good graces…temporarily. After breeding, females become aggressive towards the males and drive them out. Since Izzy has no female band to join, she would be unable to survive on her own. So, Izzy became a permanent sanctuary resident.
After acclimating to the new area, Izzy is currently on our tour route, but still lives by herself. Eventually, she will be introduced to two of our other resident coatimundis, Peanut and Copper. In fact, right now she finds herself between four young mountain lions and the two coatimundis. She’s getting to know them all very well. Much like a star, she shines bright! Izzy, ever the primadonna, steals the show on tours. She loves that it is ALL about her, and she doesn’t have to share the limelight…or treats with anyone else…just yet.
To see this crazy bundle of coati personality, schedule a tour, or join us for one of our special family day events! Check out what’s happening at www.southwestwildlife.org.
