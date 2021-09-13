Poet, editor and educator Lois Roma-Deeley has been selected as the city’s next poet laureate. She is the founding director of the Women Writers Workshop at Arizona State University, currently serves as associate editor of Presence, an international poetry journal, and is an emeritus professor at Paradise Valley Community College.
As Scottsdale’s poet laureate, she will serve as an ambassador of Scottsdale’s vibrant literary culture and will enhance the profile of poetry, poets and literary arts to the entire community through workshops, performances and advocacy.
“I am pleased to have Lois Roma-Deeley as Scottsdale’s next great poetic voice,” said Mayor David D. Ortega. “Her work will enhance the profile of poetry, poets, and literary arts throughout Scottsdale — especially for those with less access or exposure to poetry.”
Roma-Deeley began her appointment Aug. 6, taking over from Scottsdale’s first poet laureate, Bob Frost (2010-2021). She will serve her term until Dec. 24, 2024. Her selection comes with a $1,500 annual honorarium.
