Jabz Boxing originated in Scottsdale and is opening a new location in the Scottsdale Airpark neighborhood — the very same spot where Jabz started in 2013.
Described as “gritty boxing gym meets luxury boutique studio,” Jabz is a full-body circuit style workout utilizing boxing-inspired exercises focusing on fitness, not fighters. Jabz provides a curated experience in a real boxing environment complete with a custom-designed ring and more than 250 pieces of equipment.
Jabz Scottsdale, which formerly resided in Via Linda, is now located at 13610 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 23. The studio is owned and managed by Stacey Frank, a local fitness-focused entrepreneur who is also a licensed esthetician and salon owner in the region. She took over the franchise at the Via Linda location in 2019.
The Scottsdale Airpark studio will host a grand reopening celebration Saturday, Aug. 14. Now through Aug. 14, Jabz is offering premier memberships to any new or returning member for $119/month. For updates, visit www.jabzboxing.com.
